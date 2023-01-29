Mid-Michigan schools cancel Monday classes after weekend snow

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of Mid-Michigan students will get to sleep in and enjoy a three-day weekend.

Several schools canceled classes for Monday after a significant snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Many of the schools that closed by Sunday evening were located north of the Great Lakes Bay Region and in the Thumb.

Additional school closings were coming in as the evening progressed.

A swath of western Saginaw County and parts of Bay, Gladwin and Midland counties received 6 or more inches of snow. Most of Huron County received 4 to 5 inches of snow.

Some districts located in mostly rural areas said back roads remained slippery on Sunday night.

Overnight lows on Monday morning will dip into the upper teens.

A few flurries could fly on Monday with colder temperatures in the low 20s. The last day of January on Tuesday will be the coldest day of the month with highs only in the upper teens.

February starts off with highs in the 20s, below the average of 30 degrees this time of year.