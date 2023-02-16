Mid-Michigan schools canceling Friday classes during winter storm

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of Mid-Michigan students will get a long weekend as a winter storm drops snow and freezing rain on the region.

Several school districts around Saginaw, Shiawassee and Lapeer counties were among the first to cancel Friday's classes. The area received some freezing rain Thursday afternoon as precipitation started.

Several Mid-Michigan school districts already had Friday and Monday as scheduled days off for mid-winter break.

Freezing rain was expected to change into snow along the I-69 corridor in Genesee, Lapeer and Shiawassee counties. Less than 2 to 3 inches of snow was expected in that area through 4 a.m. Friday.

About 4 to 7 inches of snow was expected farther north around the Great Lakes Bay Region, where all of the precipitation will fall as snow Thursday night and Friday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all of Mid-Michigan through 4 a.m. Friday.