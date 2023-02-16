 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 30 knots from the north to
northeast with gusts up to 36 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 11 feet with a potential maximum wave height of
16 feet.

* WHERE...Lake Huron from Sturgeon Point to Alabaster MI beyond
5NM off shore, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay
Port MI, Lake Huron from Port Austin to Harbor Beach beyond
5NM Off Shore, Lake Huron from Harbor Beach to Port Sanilac
beyond 5NM Off Shore and Lake Huron from Port Sanilac to Port
Huron beyond 5NM Off Shore.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 3 AM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 3 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of freezing rain, sleet and snow will
develop during the course of the evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&
Mid-Michigan schools canceling Friday classes during winter storm

  • Updated
  • 0
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of Mid-Michigan students will get a long weekend as a winter storm drops snow and freezing rain on the region.

Several school districts around Saginaw, Shiawassee and Lapeer counties were among the first to cancel Friday's classes. The area received some freezing rain Thursday afternoon as precipitation started.

Several Mid-Michigan school districts already had Friday and Monday as scheduled days off for mid-winter break.

Click here for a full list of Mid-Michigan school closings

Freezing rain was expected to change into snow along the I-69 corridor in Genesee, Lapeer and Shiawassee counties. Less than 2 to 3 inches of snow was expected in that area through 4 a.m. Friday.

About 4 to 7 inches of snow was expected farther north around the Great Lakes Bay Region, where all of the precipitation will fall as snow Thursday night and Friday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all of Mid-Michigan through 4 a.m. Friday.

