Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning.

Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.

Most public schools in Huron County were among the first to close, along with some charter schools in Genesee County. Flint Community Schools closed around 9:30 p.m. More school closings were being reported Friday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for all of Mid-Michigan on Friday morning.

The actual air temperature on Friday morning will fall to near zero -- and many parts of the region will dip below zero. With a steady northwest wind of 10 to 15 mph and gusts into the 20s, wind chill readings will plunge to -15 degrees or colder.

Scattered lake effect snow flurries are likely around Mid-Michigan on Thursday night and Friday.

The high temperature on Friday mostly will stay in the single digits and below 10 degrees in all of Mid-Michigan. Wind chills likely will stay around -5 to -10 degrees for much of the day as the northwest wind lightens to 10 mph.