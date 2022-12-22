Mid-Michigan schools close for Friday ahead of powerful winter storm

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Some Mid-Michigan students will get an extra Christmas break, as schools cancel classes for Friday ahead of a powerful winter storm system.

The University of Michigan-Flint canceled all classes and activities for Friday. Other schools to announce closures by Thursday afternoon include Holly Area Schools, Burton Glen Academy, Linden Charger Academy and Greater Heights Academy.

Many other schools in Mid-Michigan did not plan any activities for Friday, because they are off on Christmas break this week.

A winter storm system moving into Mid-Michigan on Thursday afternoon will pack high winds and heavy snowfall through Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for Northern Michigan from Arenac and Gladwin counties north to the eastern Upper Peninsula. The warning will be in effect from 7 p.m. Thursday through 7 p.m. Saturday.

A separate Blizzard Warning covers much of West Michigan from Ludington south beyond the Indiana border over the same time period.

A Winter Storm Warning covers the remainder of Mid-Michigan down through the Metro Detroit area from 7 p.m. Thursday through 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

While snow totals could be significant, high winds remain the greatest threat from the storm. Sustained winds on Friday could be around 20 to 30 mph with gusts higher than 50 mph.

The National Weather Service is warning that travel will be treacherous or impossible at times Friday amid whiteouts and blizzard conditions. Significant blowing and drifting of snow is likely.

The Storm Tracker 12 team is predicting 3 to more than 10 inches of snow around Mid-Michigan. The greatest amounts are possible in the Thumb and along Lake Huron, where lake effect will increase snowfall.

High winds and frigid temperatures in the teens on Friday will drop wind chill readings to -15 degrees at times around Mid-Michigan.