Mid-Michigan schools close for Friday ahead of powerful winter storm

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 PM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...During the Storm Warning, expect sustained winds up to
36 knots from the west with gusts up to 50 knots. The largest
significant waves will be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave
height of 8 feet. During the Low Water Advisory, abnormally
low water levels expected.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 4 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below
normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating
conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Storm force winds will cause water levels
to drop rapidly across inner Saginaw Bay. Water levels are
forecast to reach 2 feet below low water datum, which is below
the critical mark of minus 10 inches for safe navigation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 4 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will become very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibilities to less than a half
mile at times. The hazardous conditions will impact holiday
weekend travel. Strong winds may bring down tree branches and
cause scattered power outages. The cold wind chills as low as
15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are
not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The arrival of an arctic cold front after
evening rainfall will result in flash freeze conditions
overnight tonight. Very cold conditions then persist into the
weekend with wind chills dropping to around 15 degrees below
zero at times Friday and Saturday. Scattered lake effect snow
showers may bring additional minor accumulations through
Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Mid-Michigan schools close for Friday ahead of powerful winter storm

  • 0
Snow day

Snow day 

December 22nd, 2022 Morning Weather

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Some Mid-Michigan students will get an extra Christmas break, as schools cancel classes for Friday ahead of a powerful winter storm system.

The University of Michigan-Flint canceled all classes and activities for Friday. Other schools to announce closures by Thursday afternoon include Holly Area Schools, Burton Glen Academy, Linden Charger Academy and Greater Heights Academy.

Click here for a full list of Mid-Michigan school closings

Many other schools in Mid-Michigan did not plan any activities for Friday, because they are off on Christmas break this week.

A winter storm system moving into Mid-Michigan on Thursday afternoon will pack high winds and heavy snowfall through Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for Northern Michigan from Arenac and Gladwin counties north to the eastern Upper Peninsula. The warning will be in effect from 7 p.m. Thursday through 7 p.m. Saturday.

A separate Blizzard Warning covers much of West Michigan from Ludington south beyond the Indiana border over the same time period.

A Winter Storm Warning covers the remainder of Mid-Michigan down through the Metro Detroit area from 7 p.m. Thursday through 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

While snow totals could be significant, high winds remain the greatest threat from the storm. Sustained winds on Friday could be around 20 to 30 mph with gusts higher than 50 mph.

The National Weather Service is warning that travel will be treacherous or impossible at times Friday amid whiteouts and blizzard conditions. Significant blowing and drifting of snow is likely.

The Storm Tracker 12 team is predicting 3 to more than 10 inches of snow around Mid-Michigan. The greatest amounts are possible in the Thumb and along Lake Huron, where lake effect will increase snowfall.

High winds and frigid temperatures in the teens on Friday will drop wind chill readings to -15 degrees at times around Mid-Michigan.

