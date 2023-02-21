 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM EST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to three tenths of an inch.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee and Lapeer Counties.

* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 4 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to develop early Wednesday
afternoon and change to sleet and freezing rain by early
evening. Sleet and freezing rain will then continue during the
evening before tapering off Wednesday night. Significant icing
is expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&
breaking

Mid-Michigan schools close Wednesday ahead of snow and ice storm

Snow day

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students won't have to brave the snow and ice for school on Wednesday.

Several schools in Mid-Michigan canceled classes for Wednesday before a messy winter storm system brings a mix of snow and ice to the region. This list included most schools in Saginaw, Shiawassee and Lapeer counties Tuesday night.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for all of Mid-Michigan covering noon Wednesday through 4 a.m. Thursday.

Upwards of 10 inches of snow is possible north of Saginaw Bay, where only snow is expected. Snowfall amounts will decrease and freezing rain totals will increase to the south through the Great Lakes Bay Region and Flint area.

Travel conditions will deteriorate through the day on Wednesday as the ice and snow spreads across Mid-Michigan and as winds pick up off Lake Huron. Travel conditions will be very poor Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.

Most of the precipitation will move out of Mid-Michigan by midday Thursday, but some flurries and freezing drizzle will linger in some areas.

