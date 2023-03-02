Mid-Michigan schools closing early on Friday for snowstorm

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students will get an early start to the weekend, as a snowstorm heads toward Mid-Michigan.

Several school districts primarily in the Thumb region announced plans to close early Friday before the heaviest snowfall arrives.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for part of Mid-Michigan south of Bay, Huron and Midland counties from 3 p.m. Friday through 2 a.m. Saturday.

Snowfall will begin during the afternoon hours on Friday and continue until about 11 p.m. The heaviest snowfall totals are likely in the southern part of Mid-Michigan with amounts decreasing to the north.

The Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team is predicting more than 6 inches of snow in a wide area between Saginaw Bay and the I-69 corridor. About 4 to 6 inches of snow is possible north of Saginaw Bay.

Snowfall will be heavy at times, reaching 1 to 2 inches per hour with wind gusts up to 40 mph. That could lead to blowing snow and limited visibility on roadways.