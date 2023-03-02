 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM FRIDAY TO 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
10 inches likely. Winds gust as high as 35 to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee,
Lapeer and St. Clair Counties.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on rapid deterioration of travel conditions
during late afternoon. The hazardous conditions will impact the
evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Very heavy snow rates, on the order of 1
to 2+ inches per hour, are likely over a short three to six hour
window. These heavy rates are likely mainly Friday night. The
peak rates occur Friday evening followed by moderate snow after
midnight. Winds gusting to 45 mph may result in rapid
reductions to visibility and isolated power outages will be
possible from the cumulative impacts of accumulating wet snow
and gusty winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

breaking

Mid-Michigan schools closing early on Friday for snowstorm

Snow day

Snow day 

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students will get an early start to the weekend, as a snowstorm heads toward Mid-Michigan.

Several school districts primarily in the Thumb region announced plans to close early Friday before the heaviest snowfall arrives.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for part of Mid-Michigan south of Bay, Huron and Midland counties from 3 p.m. Friday through 2 a.m. Saturday. 

Snowfall will begin during the afternoon hours on Friday and continue until about 11 p.m. The heaviest snowfall totals are likely in the southern part of Mid-Michigan with amounts decreasing to the north.

The Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team is predicting more than 6 inches of snow in a wide area between Saginaw Bay and the I-69 corridor. About 4 to 6 inches of snow is possible north of Saginaw Bay.

Snowfall will be heavy at times, reaching 1 to 2 inches per hour with wind gusts up to 40 mph. That could lead to blowing snow and limited visibility on roadways.

