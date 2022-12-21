 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 32 knots from the west
with gusts up to 50 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 7 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 10 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 6 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions
deteriorate.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches and produce sporadic power
outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very cold conditions will persist into the
weekend with wind chills below zero into Saturday and Sunday.
Scattered lake effect snow showers may bring additional light
accumulations into Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Mid-Michigan sees a high demand in generators ahead of major snowstorm

  • Updated
  • 0

Michiganders seeks generators ahead of the big storm

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - A winter storm packing high winds potentially could cause widespread power outages around Mid-Michigan on Friday and Saturday.

That is leading to rush of people across Mid-Michigan looking for a hot commodity -- generators. Along with snow blowers, generators are most popular in hardware stores.

Timothy Wagner of Timothy's Tractors said generators are certainly in high demand.

"With the big storm coming in this weekend, we've had quite a rise in customers bringing in their snow blowers and generators," said Wagner. "There's a lot of fear we may have widespread power outages, so it's a good idea to get your generators out and get it fired up and going."

With the threat of the big winter storm and high winds comes high levels of concern for Michiganders, which Wagner sees firsthand. He emphasized the importance of taking care of generators before and after the storm.

"The best thing to do for your generator is only run recreational fuel in it because it's such a lightly used machine it's going to sit six months to a year before you need it again," Wagner said. "And the best thing to do is run it out of fuel when you're done using it."

Consumers Energy says there are alternatives for homeowners to consider if they lose power and don't have access to a generator.

"Layer up, wear comfy and warm clothes. Keep the curtains closed at night to keep the heat in but open during the day so that sunlight can do its work. Stop drafts to put up against the edges of windows or doors," said Consumers Energy spokeswoman Tracy Wimmer.

In case of a power outage, Consumers Energy is prepared to save the holiday warmth.

"One of the first things that we do is we start to mobilize our crews who will be out there in the event of any outages and we get all trucks in areas that we think they're going to need to be in," Wimmer said. "Know that we are doing everything on our end to make sure we can get power back online as quickly as possible."

In the event that power restoration takes longer than expected, be sure to dial 211 to find the nearest warming center.

