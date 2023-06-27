 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Tuesday June 27th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy
has declared Tuesday June 27th to be an Action Day for elevated
levels of fine particulate in southeast Michigan counties.
Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE
GROUPS range with some hourly concentrations reaching the
UNHEALTHY level.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
Upper Peninsula and will drift southward towards the Lower Peninsula
on June 27th. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY level.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

Mid-Michigan under Air Quality Alert for Canadian wildfire smoke

  • Updated
  • 0
Mid-Michigan under Air Quality Alert for Canadian wildfire smoke

Skies were hazy over Saginaw due to smoke from Canadian wildfires.

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Most of Mid-Michigan is under an Air Quality Alert on Tuesday as smoke continues wafting from massive wildfires in Canada.

Plumes of smoke driving south from Quebec and Ontario will lead to hazy skies and heavy particulates in the area around most of Mid-Michigan throughout the day on Thursday, according to the Storm Tracker 12 weather team.

The National Weather Service says air quality outdoors will be unhealthy for people who suffer from lung ailments, heart disease, children and senior citizens. 

A strong odor of burning material or campfires also is likely around most of Michigan.

Health officials advise everyone to limit prolonged periods outdoors and limit activities that may worsen air quality, such as open burning or running devices that burn, on Tuesday.

Residents should keep their doors and windows closed as much as possible and rely on air conditioning to stay cool indoors.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you