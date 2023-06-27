Mid-Michigan under Air Quality Alert for Canadian wildfire smoke

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Most of Mid-Michigan is under an Air Quality Alert on Tuesday as smoke continues wafting from massive wildfires in Canada.
Plumes of smoke driving south from Quebec and Ontario will lead to hazy skies and heavy particulates in the area around most of Mid-Michigan throughout the day on Thursday, according to the Storm Tracker 12 weather team.
The National Weather Service says air quality outdoors will be unhealthy for people who suffer from lung ailments, heart disease, children and senior citizens.
A strong odor of burning material or campfires also is likely around most of Michigan.
Health officials advise everyone to limit prolonged periods outdoors and limit activities that may worsen air quality, such as open burning or running devices that burn, on Tuesday.
Residents should keep their doors and windows closed as much as possible and rely on air conditioning to stay cool indoors.