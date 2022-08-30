Midland County house fire, damage to other structures blamed on storms

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A number of homes in Midland County sustained damage during a round of severe weather Monday evening, including one destroyed in a fire.

The owners of the home on Sunset Way in Homer Township say they were sitting on their patio watching the storm roll in when they heard a sound they describe as a bomb going off.

They were not hurt but the garage part of the home started on fire and quickly spread. A neighboring home was also damaged by the intense heat of the fire, which melted off that home’s siding.

Homer Township Fire Chief Jerry Cole said a lightning strike is the most likely cause of the fire.

Other homes in Midland County were damaged by trees that came crashing down on their property. No injuries were reported from the house fire or any other storm damage in Midland County.