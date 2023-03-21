Mild weather the next couple of days

Look for lots of clouds overnight with lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
A few sprinkles or showers are possible Wednesday with highs around 50 degrees.
Thursday brings more rain, especially during the morning hours with highs back to near 50 degrees.
Friday will be dry with the chance of a rain and snow mess on Saturday, due to an approaching storm.
There remains a lot of questions on the exact track and strength of this system that will dictate who gets rain and who gets snow.
We'll track it closely and have a better idea on our rain or snow chances later this week.