Milder temperatures are on the way

Temperatures rise all day today with highs near midnight near 32 degrees.
We'll see some sunshine as well with a brisk southerly wind.
That keeps wind chill values below zero this morning.
Clouds return tonight with rising temperatures from the low 30s around midnight.
A southwest wind will get gusty at times.
Sunday will be filled with clouds.
A few flurries are possible with highs in the mid to upper 30s.
Our warming trend continues into next week with 40s returning starting on Tuesday.
Some rain showers are possible as well.