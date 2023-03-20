Milder weather for the first few days of spring for some of us

We start the first week of spring with some milder weather.
Overnight lows will dip to the low to mid 30s.
We'll see lots of clouds on Tuesday with a wide range of temperatures, due to a front splitting mid-Michigan.
For our northern communities down to the Great Lakes Bay Region, an easterly wind will keep temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Farther south across the I-69 corridor, milder air from a southerly breeze will help afternoon highs reach the low 50s.
Keep your umbrella hand Wednesday and Thursday.
Scattered rain will hang around with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.
After that, there's a possible spring storm brewing that may bring us a wintry mix on Saturday.
We'll keep an eye on it and track it all week long.
