Mix of clouds and sun this afternoon

Partly Sunny skies with filtered sunshine due to wildfire smoke is expected this afternoon. Temperatures will range from near 70 close to Lake Huron to near 80 inland with a northeast wind.
Tonight, lows will fall into the upper-50s to around 60 under partly cloudy skies. A light shower is possible in far northern parts of the area towards tomorrow morning.
On Tuesday, highs stay in the 70s for all of us. Plan on Partly to Mosty Cloudy skies with a few scattered light rain showers. The thunder potential is low and not everyone will see rain. Rainfall amounts look light for those who do see rain; mainly a tenth of an inch or less. Northern parts of the area have the best chance to see some light rain.
A warm front will approach Wednesday and move completely through on Thursday. Highs Wednesday could range from the mid-70s in the thumb to near 90 towards US-127 due to a warm front splitting the area. On Thursday, we'll all climb well up through the 80s to lower-90s. The humidity will likely make it feel like 95-100°+.
Late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning could bring some thunderstorms, perhaps a few strong. Details are still being ironed out with placement of these storms, but they do appear likely given a warm front nearby and mid-level energy moving through along the edge of the major heat set up across the Plains and Midwest. As a result, we could start Wednesday off noisy along with some heavy rain for at least parts of the area.
Thunderstorm chances will continue Thursday with a low chance carrying into Friday. Ultimately this upcoming weekend will remind us of fall once again with lows in the mid to upper-40s and highs in the upper-60s to lower-70s.
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland