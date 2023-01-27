More snowfall coming to Mid-Michigan this weekend

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EST
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 28 knots from the south
with gusts up to 38 knots expected.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 5 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...ANOTHER ROUND OF SNOW SHOWERS WITH GREATER INTENSITY AND LOWER
VISIBILITY EARLY THIS EVENING...

HAZARDS...Heavy snow showers accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH
rapidly reduce visibility to near a quarter of a mile.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 607 PM EST, the heavy snow showers were
along a line extending from near Merrill to near Mason to Ann Arbor
and moving northeast at 40 MPH.

THIS AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL BE NEAR...
Fowlerville, Canton, Northville, Morrice and Bridgeport
around 620 PM EST.
Saginaw, Zilwaukee and Flint around 625 PM EST.
Livonia, Bay City, Essexville, Cohoctah, Byron, Bancroft and
Munger around 630 PM EST.
Durand and Gaines around 635 PM EST.
Southfield, Royal Oak, Birmingham, Linden and Detroit Zoo around
640 PM EST.
Troy, Fenton, Swartz Creek and Lake Fenton around 645 PM EST.

This includes the following highways...
I-75 between mile markers 60 and 160.
I-475 between mile markers 1 and 16.
I-675 between mile markers 1 and 7.
I-96 between mile markers 125 and 180.
I-696 between mile markers 1 and 18.
I-69 between mile markers 99 and 161.
US-23 between mile markers 36 and 90.

SAFETY INFO... Travel conditions can deteriorate rapidly due to low
visibility and wet road and becoming snow covered. Slow down and
allow extra time to reach your destination.

&&

TIME...MOT...LOC 2300Z 237DEG 45KT 4335 8426 4261 8439 4225 8373

More snowfall coming to Mid-Michigan this weekend

  • Updated
  • 0

A couple more winter weather systems are expected to drop several inches of snow across the region from Friday evening through Sunday afternoon.

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Keep the snow blowers and shovels handy around Mid-Michigan this weekend.

A couple more winter weather systems are expected to drop several inches of snow across the region from Friday evening through Sunday afternoon.

The Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team has declared an Alert Day from 11 p.m. Saturday to Sunday afternoon, when the most significant batch of snow is expected to move through. 

Some generally light snow will pass quickly through Mid-Michigan on Friday afternoon and evening. Up to 1 inch of accumulation is possible, creating some slick roads.

Temperatures will fall into the low to mid-20s Saturday morning.

Snowfall will return by 11 p.m. Saturday from an Alberta clipper system moving across the Upper Midwest. Total accumulation from the system is expected to reach 3 to 5 inches of snow for nearly all of Mid-Michigan.

Snowfall should end by midday on Sunday, but roadways may remain slippery.

Colder weather then settles in to the region for next week. High temperatures will remain in the teens and 20s for much of the week.

Snowfall remains below average for Mid-Michigan so far this winter. As of Jan. 27:

  • The Flint area has received 22.8 inches of snow, which is about 5.5 inches below the average of 28.1 inches for this time of year.
  • The Saginaw area has received 15.4 inches of snow, which is just over 1 foot below the average of 27.5 inches for this time of year.

Other seasonal snowfall totals from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service so far include:

  • 17.4 inches in Bad Axe.
  • 22.5 inches in Caro.
  • 22.9 inches in Lapeer.
  • 9.9 inches in Midland.
  • 23.0 inches in Owosso.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you