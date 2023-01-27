More snowfall coming to Mid-Michigan this weekend

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Keep the snow blowers and shovels handy around Mid-Michigan this weekend.
A couple more winter weather systems are expected to drop several inches of snow across the region from Friday evening through Sunday afternoon.
The Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team has declared an Alert Day from 11 p.m. Saturday to Sunday afternoon, when the most significant batch of snow is expected to move through.
Some generally light snow will pass quickly through Mid-Michigan on Friday afternoon and evening. Up to 1 inch of accumulation is possible, creating some slick roads.
Temperatures will fall into the low to mid-20s Saturday morning.
Snowfall will return by 11 p.m. Saturday from an Alberta clipper system moving across the Upper Midwest. Total accumulation from the system is expected to reach 3 to 5 inches of snow for nearly all of Mid-Michigan.
Snowfall should end by midday on Sunday, but roadways may remain slippery.
Colder weather then settles in to the region for next week. High temperatures will remain in the teens and 20s for much of the week.
Snowfall remains below average for Mid-Michigan so far this winter. As of Jan. 27:
- The Flint area has received 22.8 inches of snow, which is about 5.5 inches below the average of 28.1 inches for this time of year.
- The Saginaw area has received 15.4 inches of snow, which is just over 1 foot below the average of 27.5 inches for this time of year.
Other seasonal snowfall totals from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service so far include:
- 17.4 inches in Bad Axe.
- 22.5 inches in Caro.
- 22.9 inches in Lapeer.
- 9.9 inches in Midland.
- 23.0 inches in Owosso.