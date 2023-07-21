Much Calmer Today

Much calmer weather today. We'll start from near 60 degrees and warm to near 80 degrees with a general sun and cloud mix. Winds will be coming in from the north and northwest at 5 to 15 mph.
Mostly Clear tonight with lows in the upper-50s.
Saturday is mainly dry with morning sun and afternoon clouds. A few isolated late day showers or rumbles of thunder may develop. Sunday also begins dry but there is a better chance of afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms developing. Highs over the weekend of 80 to 84 expected.
Monday brings another opportunity for some thunder followed by most likely dry weather Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday could have another chance of some storms. Temperatures will be warming up through the 80s with increasing humidity. We could be close to 90 degrees by Thursday.
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland