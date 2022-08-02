National Weather Service conducting possible tornado survey in Tuscola County

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A National Weather Service storm survey team is looking at damage from Monday's severe thunderstorm to determine whether a tornado touched down in Tuscola County.
The survey team plans to examine areas with multiple trees down in the following locations:
- Near the intersection of Caine and Waterman roads outside Vassar.
- Near the intersection of Sheridan and Waterman roads outside Vassar.
- Near the intersection of M-46 and M-24 outside Caro.
- Near the intersection of Sheridan and Saginaw roads outside Millington.
The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning as the storm moved through Tuscola County from about 2 to 3 p.m. Monday. The storm track roughly followed the M-46 corridor from west to east.
Doppler radar indicated rotation within the thunderstorm cell, which may have been consistent with a tornado. But there were not confirmed sightings of a twister in the area Monday.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for Sanilac County as the storm moved through toward Lake Huron on Monday afternoon. Several witnesses reported seeing waterspouts offshore in Lake Huron later in the afternoon.