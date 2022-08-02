National Weather Service confirms 2 weak tornadoes in Tuscola County

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A National Weather Service storm survey team confirmed that two weak tornadoes touched down in Tuscola County during Monday's severe thunderstorm.
Both tornadoes were rated EF-0, which is the lowest of six classifications.
The first tornado touched down around 1:56 p.m. about 3.2 miles northeast of Vassar, reached peak winds of about 80 mph for 200 yards wide and traveled along the ground for 2.3 miles for seven minutes.
The twister uprooted trees and sheared off limbs in its path.
The second tornado touched down near the intersection of M-24 and M-46 around 2:14 p.m. It reached peak winds of 75 mph for about 100 yards wide and traveled along the ground for about a half mile.
The twister knocked down several trees around the intersection and blocked traffic. Both M-24 and M-46 since have reopened.
The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning as the storm moved through Tuscola County from about 2 to 3 p.m. Monday. The storm track roughly followed the M-46 corridor from west to east.
Doppler radar indicated rotation within the thunderstorm cell, which may have been consistent with a tornado. But there were not confirmed sightings of a twister in the area Monday.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for Sanilac County as the storm moved through toward Lake Huron on Monday afternoon. Several witnesses reported seeing waterspouts offshore in Lake Huron later in the afternoon.