National Weather Service confirms weak tornado touched down in Fenton area

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) – A weak tornado is blamed for causing damage in the Fenton area as a line of severe thunderstorms moved through parts of Genesee and Oakland Counties on Monday night.

A National Weather Service survey team from the White Lake office determined a weak tornado touched down briefly near the Lake Fenton and Holly area late Monday night.

The small twister caused damage to trees, power lines and structures.

The storms raced through the southern part of Mid-Michigan from about 11 p.m. to midnight. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued in Shiawassee, Genesee, Oakland and Lapeer counties at various parts of the night.

A Tornado Warning was in effect for less than a half hour covering parts of Fenton, Grand Blanc and Mundy townships in Genesee County, along with parts of Holly and Groveland townships in Oakland County.

There were no immediate reports of a tornado touchdown in the area, but the Storm Tracker 12 team warned of areas rotating in the storm as is passed through the area.

