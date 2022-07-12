National Weather Service surveying storm damage in Genesee and Oakland counties

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - As residents clean up from severe weather that moved through southern Mid-Michigan on Monday night, the National Weather Service is taking a closer look at the damage.

A crew from the National Weather Service office in White Lake is checking out several reports of storm damage around Fenton, Holly and southern Lapeer County late Tuesday morning.

They plan to survey damage to a house damaged by a falling tree on Pine Street in Fenton, about a dozen large trees knocked down near the Grange Hall Road interchange at I-75, trees down east of Almont and power lines down in Dryden.

The damage survey crew likely will release their findings on Monday evening's storms sometime on Tuesday afternoon or evening.

The storms raced through the southern part of Mid-Michigan from about 11 p.m. to midnight. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued in Shiawassee, Genesee, Oakland and Lapeer counties at various parts of the night.

A Tornado Warning was in effect for less than a half hour covering parts of Fenton, Grand Blanc and Mundy townships in Genesee County, along with parts of Holly and Groveland townships in Oakland County.

There were no immediate reports of a tornado touchdown in the area, but the Storm Tracker 12 team warned of areas rotating in the storm as is passed through the area.

Stay with ABC12 News and the Storm Tracker 12 team for updates on the storm damage survey and cleanup efforts under way.