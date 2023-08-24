National Weather Service to survey 5 possible tornadoes in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - National Weather Service survey crews will be surveying possible tornado damage in five locations around Michigan on Friday after a round of severe storms.

At least five deaths were blamed on the powerful round of thunderstorms that pushed through the central and southern Lower Peninsula during the late evening.

Ingham County authorities reported a likely tornado struck the Williamston area along I-96 Thursday night. Michigan State Police reported a debris cloud with the twister as it pushed east toward Webberville in eastern Ingham County.

The Ingham County Sheriff's Office said that more than 25 vehicles along I-96 were severely damaged, with one confirmed fatality and several people severely injured.

Lansing police reported a person died when a tree crashed down on a residence in the city.

Ingham County Emergency Management activated tornado sirens around 9:30 p.m. Officials reported heavy damage to trees and power lines caused by the tornado and wind gusts of up to 80 mph.

The National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids plans to investigate possible tornado damage in the Alpine and Plainfield Township areas north of the city.

A woman and two young children were killed and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash as it was raining Thursday night, a spokesperson for the Kent County Sheriff's office said.

"There was two vehicles traveling toward each other. One hydroplaned on water and it was occupied by four people," Sgt. Eric Brunner told WZZM-TV.





The National Weather Service office in Detroit is sending three tornado survey crews to areas of Livingston, Monroe and Wayne counties on Friday.

Trees were uprooted, and some roofs collapsed. Many roads were closed due to trees and power lines that had fallen.

The National Weather Service received numerous reports of wind gusts above 50 mph across Eastern Michigan. The highest straight line wind gusts not associated with a possible tornado were close to 75 mph north of Detroit.

Authorities received reports of heavy damage to the Frenchtown Villas Mobile Home Park in Monroe County, including at least one trailer overturned. Heavy wind damage also was reported in Fowlerville in Livingston County, Clinton Township in Macomb County and Canton in Wayne County.

Genesee County was under a Tornado Warning for about 45 minutes on Thursday night, but there were no reports of a tornado touchdown in the county Friday morning. Tornado sirens sounded across the county several times.

Genesee County Emergency Management reported large tree limbs down in the area of Fenton and North Long Lake roads in the Fenton area Thursday night.

About 388,000 customers did not have electricity across Michigan on Friday morning.

Consumers Energy reported more than 182,000 outages generally in a line from Grand Rapids to Lansing to Jackson and Adrian. DTE Energy reported nearly 206,000 customers without power mostly in Metro Detroit.

Consumers had 1,000 employees working to restore power Friday morning. Both utilities say the power restoration effect likely will stretch through the weekend.

Several freeways were closed in Metro Detroit due to flooding and water over the road after heavy rain from thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Motorists should check the MiDrive map before heading out.