Near normal temperatures this afternoon as clouds increase

Sunshine is slowly giving way to more cloud cover heading into the afternoon and evening hours.
An approaching warm front will kick up some evening showers, especially around and north of the Great Lakes Bay region.
A rumble of thunder isn't out of the question overnight.
Upper 50s will be common along the I-69 corridor including Flint.
Cooler 40s to low 50s will be popular from the Great Lakes Bay region and north.
Thursday will be quite interesting as the warm front doesn't make it all the way through mid-Michigan.
Expect 70s to near 80 degrees for the Flint area.
Farther north, temperatures quickly drop off into the low 50s north of the front, just north of the Great Lake Bay region.
A stiff southerly wind under the front will help push temperatures higher.
While it will still stay quite cool north of the warm front.
Some stray showers are possible as well.
Additional rain is likely, especially Friday morning, along with a few rumbles of thunder.
Temperatures will fall from the low to mid 60s just after midnight.
Colder weather returns over the weekend and next week.
Keep your umbrella handy as we'll see more rain over the weekend.
