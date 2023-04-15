Near Record Warmth This Afternoon

Near Record Warmth Today Most of the day ahead will feature a mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures near recor…

Most of the day ahead will feature a mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures near record levels once again between 80 and 85. Record highs today are 85 and 84 in Flint and Saginaw respectively, both set in 2003. Forecast highs are just a tad below this. An isolated evening shower or thunderstorm is possible, but most areas stay dry today and tonight.

Showers and Thunderstorms become likely, mainly during the afternoon on Sunday. There is a Marginal risk for severe weather, meaning an isolated strong or severe storm is possible, but not anticipating anything significant. Highs will still be in the 70s before a strong cold front moves through during the afternoon.

Temperatures plummet for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low to mid-40s. It'll be a bit breezy as well. Snow will fall from the sky on Monday, but little to no accumulation is expected. Tuesday night, lows look to drop below freezing, which may be a concern after all the summer-like warmth. 50s and 60s are back towards the end of the week with a chance of rain.

-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland