Next rain opportunity Thursday

Showers and Thunderstorms moved out quickly yesterday evening and clouds have cleared out early this morning. There were plenty of areas that saw very little or no rain, but also localized areas that picked up a half inch to an inch or more underneath the slow moving storms. Patchy Fog has developed this morning and is locally dense. Some slow downs are possible and a few extra minutes may be needed to reach your destination. This afternoon will be Partly to Mostly Sunny with highs in the mid-70s.
Tonight, skies will be Partly Cloudy with lows in the lower-50s. Thursday brings us our next round of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Similar to yesterday, there will be areas that miss out on good soaking rains but some localized heavy downpours with a half inch or more are possible. Highs should be in the mid-70s once again.
Beyond this, Friday will be Mostly Sunny with highs in the mid to upper-70s. The weekend looks great, too, with dry weather, sunshine, and temperatures 80 to 85. Should be no problems for any Father's Day plans outside of areas that continue to run a possible fire risk where not much rain has fallen.
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland