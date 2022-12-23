Northbound closed I-75 near Birch Run for second time Friday

BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WJRT) - Traffic is at a standstill on northbound I-75 near Birch Run for a second time on Friday morning.
Michigan State Police say a semi-truck jackknifed near the Birch Run exit around 10:25 a.m. Authorities initially allowed one lane of traffic to pass through before fully closing the northbound lanes around 10:40 a.m.
The crash happened less than a half hour after all lanes of northbound I-75 were closed from Clio to Birch Run. Michigan State Police say troopers were investigating and clearing several crashes along the freeway at the time.
Northbound I-75 was closed in the area from around 8:30 to 9:50 a.m. before reopening. There was no timeline for when the northbound lanes will reopen after the second closure.
Michigan State Police are urging motorists to stay home and avoid any nonessential travel on Friday. High winds and blowing snow are creating reduced visibility or whiteout conditions.
Roads across Mid-Michigan remain icy after a flash freeze overnight. Michigan State Police say wind is blowing salt off roadways before it has a chance to melt the ice.
Police say four-wheel drive vehicles are not faring any better on icy roads. A pickup truck went into the ditch at the intersection of Elms and Hill roads in Genesee County's Gaines Township on Friday morning.
Elsewhere in Michigan, police reported three major crashes on I-94.
Nine semi-trucks were involved in a pileup around 9:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 41 near Watervliet in Berrien County, leading to a total closure of the freeway. A separate seven-car pileup was reported nearby.
Seven miles east, a Michigan State Police patrol car got hit on the eastbound lanes near mile marker 48, but the trooper was not injured.
About 40 miles east of there, the westbound lanes of I-94 were closed due to a jackknifed semi-truck.
Michigan State Police reported numerous slide offs along U.S. 127 in Ingham County around the Lansing area Friday morning.