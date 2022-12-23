Northbound closed I-75 near Birch Run for second time Friday

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...During the Storm Warning, expect sustained winds up to
39 knots from the west with gusts up to 53 knots. The largest
significant waves will be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave
height of 8 feet. During the Low Water Advisory, abnormally
low water levels.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 1 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 2 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below
normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating
conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Storm force winds are causing water levels
to rapidly drop across the inner Saginaw Bay. As of 10am, levels
are near 2 inches below low water datum and are forecast to
continue falling to just over a foot below the low water datum
by this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.

&&

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...During the Storm Warning, expect sustained winds up to
39 knots from the west with gusts up to 53 knots. The largest
significant waves will be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave
height of 8 feet. During the Low Water Advisory, abnormally
low water levels.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 1 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 2 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below
normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating
conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Storm force winds are causing water levels
to rapidly drop across the inner Saginaw Bay. As of 10am, levels
are near 2 inches below low water datum and are forecast to
continue falling to just over a foot below the low water datum
by this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up
to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will remain very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibilities to less than a
half mile at times. The hazardous conditions will impact holiday
weekend travel. Strong winds may bring down tree branches and
cause scattered power outages. The cold wind chills as low as 15
below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not
taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very cold conditions persist into the
weekend with wind chills dropping to around 15 degrees below
zero at times today and Saturday. Scattered lake effect snow
showers may bring additional accumulations of around an inch on
Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...

Widespread light snow will persist across the area through the
late morning hours. This will lead to additional accumulation of
up to an inch. In addition, westerly winds will gust in excess of
45 mph at times. Roadways will remain snow covered and slippery,
while blowing of snow results in rapid reduction of visibility to
less than one mile. Motorists should remain aware of possible
changes in driving conditions today and allow for extra time.
Bitterly cold conditions will exist throughout the day, with wind
chill ranging from -10 to -25 degrees.

Northbound closed I-75 near Birch Run for second time Friday

  • 0

BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WJRT) - Traffic is at a standstill on northbound I-75 near Birch Run for a second time on Friday morning.

Michigan State Police say a semi-truck jackknifed near the Birch Run exit around 10:25 a.m. Authorities initially allowed one lane of traffic to pass through before fully closing the northbound lanes around 10:40 a.m.

The crash happened less than a half hour after all lanes of northbound I-75 were closed from Clio to Birch Run. Michigan State Police say troopers were investigating and clearing several crashes along the freeway at the time.

Northbound I-75 was closed in the area from around 8:30 to 9:50 a.m. before reopening. There was no timeline for when the northbound lanes will reopen after the second closure.

Michigan State Police are urging motorists to stay home and avoid any nonessential travel on Friday. High winds and blowing snow are creating reduced visibility or whiteout conditions.

Roads across Mid-Michigan remain icy after a flash freeze overnight. Michigan State Police say wind is blowing salt off roadways before it has a chance to melt the ice.

Police say four-wheel drive vehicles are not faring any better on icy roads. A pickup truck went into the ditch at the intersection of Elms and Hill roads in Genesee County's Gaines Township on Friday morning.

Elsewhere in Michigan, police reported three major crashes on I-94. 

Nine semi-trucks were involved in a pileup around 9:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 41 near Watervliet in Berrien County, leading to a total closure of the freeway. A separate seven-car pileup was reported nearby.

Seven miles east, a Michigan State Police patrol car got hit on the eastbound lanes near mile marker 48, but the trooper was not injured.

About 40 miles east of there, the westbound lanes of I-94 were closed due to a jackknifed semi-truck.

Michigan State Police reported numerous slide offs along U.S. 127 in Ingham County around the Lansing area Friday morning.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you