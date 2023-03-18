 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...CAUTIOUS TRAVEL IS ADVISED THIS EVENING FOR RAPIDLY
FLUCTUATING VISIBILITIES IN BRIEF BURSTS OF HEAVIER SNOW
SHOWERS...

WEATHER...

* Scattered to numerous snow showers will continue to move across
the area this evening, with the heaviest bursts leading to
rapid fluctuation of visibility.

* Localized snow accumulations of a dusting to half inch can be
expected.

* West winds around 20 mph with gusts 30 to 35 mph.

* Air temperatures will range between 20 and 26 degrees.

IMPACTS...

* Visibilities will fluctuate between less than a quarter mile to
above 6 miles at times throughout the evening.

* While there may be some accumulation on area roadways within
the heavier snow bursts, the biggest impact on travel will be
due to reduced visibilities.

&&

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...;

* The combination of snow showers and cold temperatures will;
result in localized slippery conditions and variable traffic;
rates throughout the area. Motorists are urged to use caution;
and account for the variable driving conditions by allowing;
extra time.;

* Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP

On and Off Snow Showers

Scattered Snow Showers are occurring this morning and will continue all day. The snow will be on and off. There will be times conditions are just fine and the sun even tries to poke out, but other times, if you find yourself under a snow band, visibility could drop quick along with some accumulation on the roads, so travel will likely be slowed from time to time. Highs today will be in the mid to upper-20s while sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph are expected with gusts to near 35 mph. 

 
Snow showers end this evening and partial clearing is possible overnight. This will lead to some sunshine for Sunday and warmer temperatures into the upper-30s to near 40. We'll continue to warm with highs staying in the 40s and 50s for the first week of spring. Monday night, there is a very small chance of a brief rain or snow shower passing by, but otherwise, Monday and Tuesday should see some sunshine. Rain looks possible Wednesday through Friday as two different systems approach the area. 

