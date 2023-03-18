On and Off Snow Showers

Scattered Snow Showers are occurring this morning and will continue all day. The snow will be on and off. There will be times conditions are just fine and the sun even tries to poke out, but other times, if you find yourself under a snow band, visibility could drop quick along with some accumulation on the roads, so travel will likely be slowed from time to time. Highs today will be in the mid to upper-20s while sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph are expected with gusts to near 35 mph.
Snow showers end this evening and partial clearing is possible overnight. This will lead to some sunshine for Sunday and warmer temperatures into the upper-30s to near 40. We'll continue to warm with highs staying in the 40s and 50s for the first week of spring. Monday night, there is a very small chance of a brief rain or snow shower passing by, but otherwise, Monday and Tuesday should see some sunshine. Rain looks possible Wednesday through Friday as two different systems approach the area.