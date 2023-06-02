One more hot day before a cool-down begins

It was another sizzler across mid-Michigan, more like the middle of summer than late spring.
Temperatures moved up into the upper 80s to low 90s Friday.
Our normal high is 75 this time of year.
Look for partly cloudy conditions overnight with lows in the upper 50s and a light northeast breeze.
A cold front will pass quietly through Saturday afternoon and evening.
That front will kick up extra clouds, but any spotty rain will fall to our south and west.
Temperatures, with a northeast breeze will rise into the low to mid 80s inland, and 70s near the water.
Mostly sunny skies prevail on Sunday with highs near 80 degrees.
A second cold front moves through dry on Monday.
That will give us a mix of sun & clouds, along with afternoon highs in the upper 70s.