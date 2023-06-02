 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert now in effect today through Friday June 2nd...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared today and Friday June 2nd to be an action day for elevated
levels of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for
sensitive groups range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Shiawassee...Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...
Macomb...Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to
ozone formation. These activities include refueling vehicles or
topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment and
using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include biking to
work, delaying or combining errands and using water based paints.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

One more hot day before a cool-down begins

  • 0

It was another sizzler across mid-Michigan, more like the middle of summer than late spring.

Temperatures moved up into the upper 80s to low 90s Friday.

Our normal high is 75 this time of year.

Look for partly cloudy conditions overnight with lows in the upper 50s and a light northeast breeze.

A cold front will pass quietly through Saturday afternoon and evening.

That front will kick up extra clouds, but any spotty rain will fall to our south and west.

Temperatures, with a northeast breeze will rise into the low to mid 80s inland, and 70s near the water.

Mostly sunny skies prevail on Sunday with highs near 80 degrees.

A second cold front moves through dry on Monday.

That will give us a mix of sun & clouds, along with afternoon highs in the upper 70s.

Dry and cooler weather is expected mid-week with comfortable low 70s both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you