Overnight heavy rain & thunderstorms likely into Saturday morning

Our ALERT DAY has been dropped.
The timing of strong to possibly severe storms has been moved back to overnight tonight.
It's been a hot & humid day across mid-Michigan.
That sets the stage for heavy rain at times ahead of a cold front that will push through overnight.
A few storms may reach severe limits for high wind gusts up to 60 mph.
Overnight lows will be on the warm side with mid to upper 60s pretty popular.
Any lingering showers Saturday morning will give way to some partial sunshine later in the day.
Look for our humidity to slowly drop with afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s.
Sunday will be a fine day with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 70s.
We end July and kick off August next week with seasonal temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Dry weather continues until our next chance for rain on Thursday.