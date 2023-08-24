Part of Mid-Michigan at enhanced risk of severe weather Thursday

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Risks are increasing for the possibility of severe weather in Mid-Michigan on Thursday evening.
The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the region south of Saginaw Bay at an enhanced risk of seeing severe thunderstorms from about 7 to 11 p.m.
The Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team has declared an Alert Day for Thursday evening.
Meteorologists say storms will develop in Northern Michigan in the early evening hours and race toward the southeast. They should reach Mid-Michigan around 7 p.m. and continue moving toward Lake Huron and Detroit.
The primary threat will be damaging wind gusts that may exceed 70 mph. Isolated tornadoes will be possible as well.
The Storm Prediction Center has included most of the region in a Slight Risk area for severe storm development. The southern part of Mid-Michigan is now in an Enhanced Risk area, which is level 3 of 5.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch or Tornado Watch is possible for Mid-Michigan later Thursday as the storm begin to develop.