It'll be Partly to Mostly Cloudy throughout the weekend. Flint will be warmer than Saginaw both days as a cool northeast wind develops off the Saginaw Bay. Today, it will be upper-60s in Saginaw and mid-70s in Flint. Tomorrow, for Mother's Day, it will be cooler around 60 in Saginaw and mid-60s in Flint. Some northeast wind gusts could reach 20 mph.
Sunny to Mostly Sunny skies return for much of next week. A few clouds will drift through on Tuesday, but that's it. By Thursday night and Friday there is a chance for some rain. Otherwise the week is dry. Highs will range from the mid-60s to mid-70s.
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland