PERRY, Mich. (WJRT) - An EF-1 tornado has been confirmed to have touched down in the Perry area in Shiawassee County on Friday evening, causing widespread damage in the city.

The National Weather Service says the tornado touched down along Beardslee Road a short distance south of Britton Road about 3 miles west of Perry at 7:51 p.m.

The tornado caused heavy damage to trees and power lines as it traveled east across Ruess Road and Boulder Lane. It then intensified as its crossed into the Perry city limits.

A National Weather Service survey team found uprooted trees, large limbs torn off, roof damage and broken siding along Polly, Lamb, Second and Washington streets in Perry.

The tornado appeared to reach a maximum wind speed of 95 mph at 430 yards wide. It weakened around the area of Second and Washington streets before lifting back into the air.

The twister traveled along the ground for about 3 miles and left behind major damage.

No injuries were reported from the storm, but the city of Perry was under a State of Emergency while cleanup efforts continued on Saturday.





Perry Area Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Scott Grinnell said first responders rushed to the area after Shiawassee County Central Dispatch indicated a Severe Thunderstorm Warning had been issued.

Soon after, they received calls saying there was cloud rotation and funnel clouds near Lansing and Bath roads. Grinnell said he saw the tornado touch down first hand.

"I turned down what's called Perry Lakes. There was more rotation, saw the tornado form, heard it hit our DPW building, debris all over the place," he said.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for southern Shiawassee County around 8 p.m. It was extended into Genesee, Livingston and Oakland counties as the storm continued moving east.

All Tornado Warnings were canceled around 9:30 p.m. as the storm weakened.

Perry declares State of Emergency after EF-1 tornado touches down The National Weather Service provided the following details about the EF-1 tornado that hit Perry on Aug. 11, 2023.

Rick Louis of Perry Area Fire Rescue said the hardest hit areas include City Hall, the Department of Public Works garage, Polly Street west of Main Street and a park pavilion, which collapsed.

Perry Area Fire Rescue said multiple emergency service agencies were assessing damage and clearing debris in the city. The Owosso Department of Public Works quickly sent crews west toward Perry to help in any way.

"We got a dump truck and a loader to take the big stuff and we're cutting it all up with saws and just trying to clear the streets one at a time," said Owosso DPW employee Zach Ryan.

Crews were working to clear streets and reopen them to traffic, which would help Consumers Energy crews restore power. Nearly 675 customers lost power in Perry on Friday night, but nearly all had been restored by Saturday morning.