Perry's tornado siren knocked down by last week's EF-1 tornado

PERRY, Mich. (WJRT) - If another tornado strikes Perry this month, residents will have one less way to find out.

The EF-1 tornado that struck the city on Aug. 11 knocked down the lone tornado siren covering the city. That leaves Perry with no audible warning system until the siren can be repaired or replaced.

Last week's tornado caused significant damage to trees and structures around Perry, including the city's Department of Public Works garage and City Hall. There was no timeline for when the severe weather siren will be back in service.

City officials urged residents to download a weather app like the Storm Tracker 12 app, which provides real-time weather updates and push alerts when severe weather is approaching.

Residents also can sign up for the RAVE Smart 911 system through Shiawassee County Central Dispatch. The system is designed to send text and email messages about severe weather or other emergency situations.