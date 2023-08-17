 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Perry's tornado siren knocked down by last week's EF-1 tornado

  • Updated
  • 0
Perry's tornado siren knocked down by last week's EF-1 tornado

An EF-1 tornado that struck Perry on Aug. 11 knocked down the city's lone tornado siren, leaving the city without an audible warning system for severe weather until further notice.

Residents and businesses in Perry continued cleaning up damage caused by an EF-1 tornado over the weekend.

PERRY, Mich. (WJRT) - If another tornado strikes Perry this month, residents will have one less way to find out.

The EF-1 tornado that struck the city on Aug. 11 knocked down the lone tornado siren covering the city. That leaves Perry with no audible warning system until the siren can be repaired or replaced.

Last week's tornado caused significant damage to trees and structures around Perry, including the city's Department of Public Works garage and City Hall. There was no timeline for when the severe weather siren will be back in service.

City officials urged residents to download a weather app like the Storm Tracker 12 app, which provides real-time weather updates and push alerts when severe weather is approaching.

Residents also can sign up for the RAVE Smart 911 system through Shiawassee County Central Dispatch. The system is designed to send text and email messages about severe weather or other emergency situations.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.