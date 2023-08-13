Pleasant Sunday Weather

It will be nice end to the weekend under partly to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will reach the upper-70s. Tonight, lows will drop into the upper-50s to around 60 under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Favoring dry conditions with just a slight chance of a light shower late.
Monday starts off dry with only a slight chance of a light morning shower. Rain becomes likely during the afternoon and evening and lasts into the night. Favoring widespread 0.5" to 1.5" of rain with locally higher amounts possible. The highest rainfall amounts will likely be over southern parts of the area with the lower amounts north. A few thunderstorms may occur. We are at risk for some areas of flooding where the heaviest rain comes down. Highs should end up between 70 and 75.
Showers linger into Tuesday morning before ending. This will setup a nice day on Wednesday before another round of Showers and Thunderstorms rolls through on Thursday. Next weekend is showing signs of potentially heating up well through the 80s to near 90. August 19th to 23rd is the timeframe for this warmup prior to cooling back down towards the end of the month.
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland