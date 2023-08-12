Pleasant weather continues to end our weekend

An EF-1 tornado touched down nearly 3 miles west of Perry, Michigan at 7:51pm, and stayed on the ground as it moved through the city, eventually lifting about a half mile southeast of town at 8:03pm.
Damaging top winds were estimated at 95 mph, uprooting trees and downing power lines.
Several buildings and homes sustained roof damage as well.
Other funnel clouds were seen, along with torrential downpours that caused flooding from 1-2 inches of rain.
Tonight will be quiet with scattered clouds and lows in the upper 50s.
Sunday will be a winner.
We'll start off with plenty of sunshine with more clouds later in the day.
Temperatures will move into the mid to upper 70s with a northerly breeze.
Monday evening will be our next chance for rain.
Amount could be over an inch for much of mid-Michigan along and south of the Great Lakes Bay Region into Tuesday morning.
Afternoon highs both Monday and Tuesday will struggle into the low to mid 70s.
Hotter and dry weather is expected to return, starting Wednesday, and lasting into next weekend.