Plenty of dry time, but occasionally there will be a little rain

Sunday morning updated forecast:
We picked up some drizzle and a little light rain overnight. It measured nothing more than a few hundredths of an inch for the most part, except there was a report of 1.57 inches of rain in the city of Filion located in Huron county. A perfect example of locally heavy rain here with an isolated thunderstorm that developed overnight. Moving forward into today, we'll have plenty of dry time but also some additional widely scattered light showers. There is a low chance for a brief, isolated rumble of thunder across southern parts of the area late this afternoon, while some late day sunshine moves in across northern parts of the area. Highs will be in the upper-60s.
Tonight, skies will partially clear out, so expect to see some stars. Lows will fall into the upper-40s and lower-50s.
We'll start out the work week on Monday under partly to mostly cloudy skies. The clouds will likely be the thickest east of I-75. Some light showers or drizzle could linger for much of the day, especially in the thumb. Highs will stay in the 60s.
On Tuesday, we'll dry out and see a mix of clouds and sun. Highs should make a move up to around 70. Late Tuesday into early Wednesday, a warm front will move through, which will do 2 things. It could bring us a couple of brief showers, although, right now, favoring dry weather in the forecast, so we'll watch this potential carefully. What will be a bigger deal is warmer temperatures moving in for the second half of the week as readings reach the mid to upper-70s. This will be a pretty nice dry and warm stretch of mid to late September weather. The first day of fall is on Saturday and it looks like we'll still be in the mid-70s that day.
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland