Preparation time runs short before Blizzard, Winter Storm warnings in Mid-Michigan

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 PM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...During the Storm Warning, expect sustained winds up to
36 knots from the west with gusts up to 50 knots. The largest
significant waves will be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave
height of 8 feet. During the Low Water Advisory, abnormally
low water levels expected.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 4 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below
normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating
conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Storm force winds will cause water levels
to drop rapidly across inner Saginaw Bay. Water levels are
forecast to reach 2 feet below low water datum, which is below
the critical mark of minus 10 inches for safe navigation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 4 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will become very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibilities to less than a half
mile at times. The hazardous conditions will impact holiday
weekend travel. Strong winds may bring down tree branches and
cause scattered power outages. The cold wind chills as low as
15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are
not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The arrival of an arctic cold front after
evening rainfall will result in flash freeze conditions
overnight tonight. Very cold conditions then persist into the
weekend with wind chills dropping to around 15 degrees below
zero at times Friday and Saturday. Scattered lake effect snow
showers may bring additional minor accumulations through
Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Preparation time runs short before Blizzard, Winter Storm warnings in Mid-Michigan

One last day to prepare before Blizzard, Winter Storm warnings in Mid-Michigan

Here's how much snowfall is expected around Mid-Michigan from Thursday evening to Saturday morning, Dec. 22 to 24.

December 22nd, 2022 Morning Weather

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Stores were packed and road crews were busy getting ready before a Blizzard Warning and a Winter Storm Warning take effect in Mid-Michigan.

Take this time before winds pick up Thursday night to secure any outdoor holiday decorations.

About 3 to more than 10 inches of snow is possible around Mid-Michigan from Thursday evening through Friday night. Scattered lake effect snow continuing into Saturday will add on a little more light accumulation, particularly for those closer to the central Lower Peninsula.

The ABC12 Snow Tracker is listing forecast snowfall totals for each county in Mid-Michigan during newscasts.

The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for Northern Michigan from Arenac and Gladwin counties north to the eastern Upper Peninsula. The warning will be in effect from 7 p.m. Thursday through 7 p.m. Saturday.

A separate Blizzard Warning covers much of West Michigan from Ludington south beyond the Indiana border over the same time period.

The definition of a blizzard involves a storm with blowing snow, which causes reduced visibility for a long period of time.

A Winter Storm Warning covers the remainder of Mid-Michigan down through the Metro Detroit area from 7 p.m. Thursday through 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

While snow totals could be significant, high winds remain the greatest threat from the storm. Sustained winds on Friday could be around 20 to 30 mph with gusts higher than 50 mph.

As snow falls, winds could cause significant blowing and drifting. Whiteout and blizzard conditions are possible, making travel difficult to nearly impossible at times on Friday.

High winds also could lead to widespread power outages around Mid-Michigan. Consumers Energy is gearing up for the storm by stocking trucks and staging crews in locations with the greatest threat of electrical disruptions.

The storm will begin arriving in Mid-Michigan from the southwest quietly on Thursday with some scattered snow flurries in the morning and early afternoon hours.

High temperatures around Mid-Michigan will reach the mid-30s, causing precipitation for some to begin falling as a wintry mix, and those closer to Lake Huron have the best chance at having mix the longest before cooling enough to change to snow.

The mix will change over to all snow across Mid-Michigan overnight, as temperatures fall and winds increase out of the west.

Even if a lot of snow hasn't accumulated by Friday morning, roads and sidewalks will be slick with flash freezing possible due to rapidly falling temperatures. 

High winds and frigid temperatures in the teens on Friday will drop wind chill readings to -15 degrees at times around Mid-Michigan.

By Friday night, snowfall will reduce to scattered lake effect snow showers with only light accumulations. Areas in the northern part of Mid-Michigan and near the U.S. 127 corridor will see the most lake effect snowfall Friday night and Saturday.

Temperatures will remain very cold on Saturday with morning low temperatures in the single digits to near 10 degrees around Mid-Michigan. Afternoon highs will remain in the teens. Wind gusts to 35 mph during the day will keep wind chills at -15 degrees at times.

Anyone who ventures outdoors for snow clean up should make sure to layer up with looser warm clothing. Do not leave pets outdoors and make sure that generators remain outdoors away from openings if power goes out.

Check on those that are sensitive to the cold or pressure changes. This is a strong storm that will cause the air pressure to drop as it strengthens, so headaches or former injuries may flare up.

Snowfall will be reduced to only a few scattered flurries on Sunday with much less wind. High temperatures will rebound back to near 20 degrees Sunday and Monday.

