Preparations in full swing around Mid-Michigan ahead of winter storm

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Road crews are busy preparing for a major winter storm in Mid-Michigan this weekend and authorities recommend residents get ready, as well.

County road crews and the Michigan Department of Transportation were busy preparing their fleets to clear potentially heavy snow and drifts from Mid-Michigan roadways.

The Genesee County Road Commission was loading salt and replacing plow blades on its fleet of 60 trucks on Wednesday. Maintenance crews will remain on standby throughout Christmas weekend.

"Our objective is to keep the roads safe for drivers," said Genesee County Road Commission Managing Director Fred Peivandi. "Maintenance staff will monitor conditions 24/7 and direct employees to respond accordingly."

The county's salt barns are fully stocked and ready use this week.

The road commission says its first priority for plowing is freeways and state highways. Plow trucks will move to primary roads next, followed by secondary roads and subdivisions.

The Michigan Department of Transportation has crews ready around the clock for 24-hour coverage on the roads. Officials are asking drivers to be careful and give plows space to do their jobs.

"Just because drivers are out treating doesn't mean the road is immediately going to be passable. It takes time for that salt to sit on top of the ice and break the bond between the ice and pavement. And that's something we really want drivers to keep in mind," said MDOT spokeswoman Jocelyn Garza. "We know that people are going to hit the road this weekend, whether it's a good idea or not."

The winter storm comes at a bad time for Christmas travelers. AAA expects this holiday season to be the third busiest year for "year end" travel.

Officials estimate 3.5 million Michiganders will travel 50 miles or more away from home from Friday to Jan. 2. That's an increase of over 110,000 people from last year.

Experts advise people to leave early if possible to avoid this storm system. The National Weather Service is warning of treacherous and potentially impossible travel conditions at times on Friday.

"Winter weather can be highly unpredictable, and we encourage residents to start their travel early, if possible, or delay if plans are flexible," said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, commander of the Michigan State Police Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division.

One of the big dangers with this winter storm is high winds, which can cause frostbite, damage homes and knock down power lines. The National Weather Service says the safest place to be during high winds is indoors.

With wind gusts over 50 mph possible across Mid-Michigan on Friday, residents should secure any loose objects outdoors.

Michigan State Police recommend residents prepare for the possibility of widespread power outages due to the high winds expected Friday. Authorities are asking residents to assemble an emergency preparedness kit with the following:

A three-day supply of food and water.

A battery-powered or hand-crank weather radio.

Blankets.

Flashlights with extra batteries.

Emergency contact information.

A whistle to signal for help.

Residents should identify a possible secondary source of heat in case power goes out. Anyone using a generator or portable heater should keep them outdoors at least 25 feet away from any door, window or vent.