Quiet and dry weather lasts through Tuesday

After a brief mix of snow & rain showers early this morning, the rest of the day has been pretty quiet.
We've seen some sunshine return as well.
Overnight, we'll see plenty of stars with lows in the upper 20s.
Look for seasonal temperatures with some sun and more clouds later in the day with highs in the upper 40s.
A light rain/snow mix is possible Wednesday with colder low 40s south and mid to upper 30s for the Great Lakes Bay Region and northern communities.
We'll warm up Friday with rain, so keep your umbrella handy that day.
Afternoon highs will top out around 60 degrees.
The start of the weekend changes rain to snow showers with falling temperatures back into the 40s.
Dry weather returns for Sunday, with lots of sunshine and a high near 50 degrees.