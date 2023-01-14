 Skip to main content
Quiet weather continues into Sunday with milder temperatures

Two weeks deep into January, and we've yet to have a day below normal for this time of year.

And, it looks like we could tack on another week of milder than normal weather.

After a day of sunshine and seasonally cold temperatures, we'll start to warm back up as our wind turns from the north to a more southerly direction, ahead of our next storm system.

Look for plenty of stars overnight with just a handful of clouds and lows around 20 degrees.

Clouds will increase on Sunday with highs near 40 degrees.

Rain returns Monday evening for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Showers linger into Tuesday with highs in the mid 40s.

Snow could return to mid-Michigan on Thursday.

