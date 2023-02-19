Quiet weather the next couple of days ahead of a winter storm

It was a sun-filled day across a good chunk of mid-Michigan.
A strong southwest wind help temperatures climb into the 40s north to low 50s south, making it feel more like late March or early April.
Behind a weak cold front, temperatures will dip a bit, but still stay a few degrees above average.
Behind a cold front, temperatures will dip to around 30 overnight with lots of clouds.
For Presidents' Day, look for partly sunny skies with highs near 40 degrees.
We'll see a mix of sun & clouds and near normal temperatures will hang around for Mardi Gras and Fat Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 30s.
The ABC12 Weather Center has issued ALERT DAYS for an approaching winter storm for Wednesday and Thursday.
Heavy snow is possible along with freezing rain and sleet.
The exact track, timing and strength is still yet to be determined.
However, there has been some consistency in model runs and trends.
In fact, there has been a slightly colder shift that would mean a bit more snow for mid-Michigan.
This will be a storm to monitor and track closely in the coming days.
Wednesday will be the day of first impact.
The morning commute could be impacted, especially across the Great Lakes Bay Region where snow is expected.
The Thursday morning commute for the I-69 corridor, Great Lakes Bay Region and Thumb could be significantly impacted by freezing rain and sleet, so keep it tuned to ABC12 for updates.