Rain By Dinner Time

Rain will move in by this evening and continue overnight. The rain may be heavy at times, especially across southern parts of the area. Highs will stay in the low to mid-70s with the clouds and rain. Lows tonight will be in the lower-60s. Winds will be out of the east today and shift to the northeast tonight between 5 and 15 MPH with some gusts occasionally up to 20 MPH.
Tomorrow, at least scattered showers continue through early afternoon. Rain will end by mid-afternoon and the trend will be for the clouds to break up during the evening. Rainfall totals from this event will be lowest north and highest south. Over 1 inch is possible across portions of the south. While temperatures hold in the 60s to near 70 for most of the day, favoring late day sunshine to allow temperatures to reach the low to mid-70s for highs last minute before the sun sets.
Wednesday will be a nice sun-filled day with highs in the upper-70s to near 80. A cold front will bring a round of Showers and Thunderstorms on Thursday. After this, a warmup is due in with a lot of sunshine likely for the upcoming weekend. Highs will climb through the 80s and the humidity will be increasing as well.
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland