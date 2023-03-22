Rain moves in Thursday morning

After a quiet Wednesday, you'll need your umbrella tomorrow.
Rain moves in overnight and lasts into Thursday morning before tapering off to showers later in the day.
Temperatures will fall from near 50 around midnight, to the mid 40s for the morning commute.
Roads will be wet with some potential for some ponding and puddling.
Friday will be rather quiet with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 40s.
An approaching storm system will spread rain south, and a wintry mix that will change to snow for the Great Lakes Bay Region and our northern communities.
While temperatures will be in the 40s to start, they will fall back into the 30s during the afternoon and evening hours.
Some of the snow that melts at first, will begin to accumulate on the ground.
Farther south across the I-69 corridor, it will be mainly rain, with some spotty snow showers later in the evening.
There is still some uncertainty with snow amounts.
That will depend on the exact track of the storm which could shift north or south in the next 48 hours.
North of the Great Lakes Bay Region looks to be the most likely place at this time to see some accumulation of several inches.
After a dry Sunday, another system may bring us some flurries on Monday with temperatures in the low to mid 40s.