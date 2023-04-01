Rain/Snow Mix and Wind

Thunderstorms and heavy rain occurred overnight with many areas picking up over 1 inch of rain. Temperatures are mild in the 50s this morning but will drop through the 40s later this morning and throughout the afternoon. Eventually we'll be back down in the 30s this evening and 20s overnight. While we start out with sun right at sunrise, the day will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain mixing with snow as temperatures drop throughout the day. Winds are out of the west this morning but will shift to the north with gusts greater than 30 mph possible.
Sunday will start with sun and see the clouds increase during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper-40s to near 50. Mostly Cloudy skies should dominate our Monday, but it's even warmer with highs approaching 60. A few rain showers are possible Monday night before Tuesday ends up being mainly gray, dry and cooler in the upper-40s.
We're waiting on a warm front Tuesday night that likely allows Wednesday's temperatures to soar through the 60s and possibly reach the lower-70s along I-69. Showers and Thunderstorms also look to make a return Tuesday night into Wednesday. Some of these could be on the stronger side of things. The west side of the state already has a risk for severe weather Tuesday night and I would not be surprised if it expands into our area over the next couple of days, so this is something we will be watching closely.
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland