 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rain & thunderstorms drop heavy rain at times into Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0

It's been a hot & very humid day across mid-Michigan.

Some communities have surged into the low 90s, about ten degrees above normal.

Spotty showers and thunderstorms have dotted our area as well.

More are expected later tonight as a cold front pushes through into tomorrow.

Look for brief, heavy downpours with small hail and some gusty wind, but no severe weather.

Temperatures will be on the warm side with a low around 70 and plenty of "stick" in the air.

Periods of rain and thunderstorms continue Thursday with highs in the mid 70s.

A northerly wind will eventually bring the rain to an end around dinnertime.

Friday will be a winner with lots of sunshine and highs around 80 degrees with lower humidity.

Saturday and Sunday should be dry with highs from the upper 70s to low 80s.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you