Rain & thunderstorms drop heavy rain at times into Thursday

It's been a hot & very humid day across mid-Michigan.
Some communities have surged into the low 90s, about ten degrees above normal.
Spotty showers and thunderstorms have dotted our area as well.
More are expected later tonight as a cold front pushes through into tomorrow.
Look for brief, heavy downpours with small hail and some gusty wind, but no severe weather.
Temperatures will be on the warm side with a low around 70 and plenty of "stick" in the air.
Periods of rain and thunderstorms continue Thursday with highs in the mid 70s.
A northerly wind will eventually bring the rain to an end around dinnertime.
Friday will be a winner with lots of sunshine and highs around 80 degrees with lower humidity.
Saturday and Sunday should be dry with highs from the upper 70s to low 80s.