Rain & thunderstorms tomorrow signal an end to our record heat

Records fell once again today as our summer preview entered it's fourth day.
Saginaw tied a record of 84 degrees set back in 2003.
Flint missed the mark, but just barely.
Ahead of a cold front Sunday, rain and thunderstorms develop.
A south to southwest wind could gust up to 30 mph.
An isolated thunderstorm could push out damaging wind gusts to 60 mph.
The Storm Prediction Center has us in a marginal risk for a severe storm.
The timing will be during the afternoon and early evening.
Look for temperatures to quickly rise into the mid to upper 70s except close to the water.
Monday will be sharply colder with falling temperatures from the mid 40s around midnight.
Any rain showers will turn to flakes of snow.
However, accumulation is unlikely due to how warm the ground is.
A raw northwest wind will create wind chill values in the 20s.
Additional rain showers and milder weather returns mid-week.