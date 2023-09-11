Monday Afternoon Update...
Rain will continue to move in this afternoon. Further south and east, it will hold off longest and temperatures should reach the lower-70s. Otherwise 60s can be expected while it is raining. The rain will mainly be light with occasional moderate pockets possible. Look for variable winds around 5 mph.
Tonight, rain is expected all evening before tapering to scattered showers overnight. Lows will fall into the 55-to-60-degree range. Total rainfall by tomorrow morning should range from a general 0.25" to 0.50", although some lower and higher exceptions are probable.
Scattered showers should linger through Tuesday while an otherwise mostly cloudy sky keeps high temperatures in the mid-60s. On Wednesday, we'll go for a little sun, but also still a good deal of clouds and perhaps an isolated light rain shower. Highs look to be in the mid-60s once again.
We'll dry out, see some sun, and warm up closer to normal to end the week and begin the weekend. Highs back near 70 on Thursday, then into the low to mid-70s Friday and Saturday. It will be chilly at night though, especially Thursday morning with lower-40s on the thermometer.
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland