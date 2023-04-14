Record-breaking heat will give way to snowflakes in Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - A run of record-breaking heat gave Mid-Michigan residents an early taste of summer this week.
But winter isn't ready to let go. Snowflakes are in the forecast for Monday and early Tuesday.
Flint set two temperature records on Wednesday with the highest temperature for that date at 81 degrees and the warmest low temperature of 58.
The Flint area fell just short of a record high for Thursday. Thermometers hit 82 degrees, but the record high is 85 set in 1941, according to National Weather Service records.
Another record may fall on Friday. The record high for April 14 is 81 set in 1941 but the Storm Tracker 12 team is forecasting a high for Friday of 82 in Flint. Saturday's record high is 85 degrees set in 2003.
The Saginaw area came just short of a record on Wednesday with a high temperature of 80 degrees, which is four degrees lower than the record for April 12 of 84 set in 1977.
Saginaw set a new record high temperature on Thursday at 82 degrees. Another record could fall Friday with the Storm Tracker 12 team forecasting a high of 82 degrees, when the record for April 14 is 80 degrees set in 1941.
Normal high temperatures around Mid-Michigan for the middle of April are in the mid-50s, so this week's heat wave has been running 25 to nearly 30 degrees above average.
But all good things must come to an end. The Storm Tracker 12 team is calling for a swift change to the weather pattern on Sunday and a brief return to wintry conditions.
Rain with some rumbles of thunder are likely Sunday as cooler air pours into Mid-Michigan.
High temperatures will remain in the 70s around the region Sunday. Temperatures will continue falling with highs only in the 40s on Monday.
Light snowfall is likely on Monday into early Tuesday. The Storm Tracker 12 team is calling for less than an inch of snow around the Flint area and Great Lakes Bay Region from Monday morning through Tuesday.
Snowfall totals could slightly higher in the Thumb Region during that time.
However, any snow that falls won't stick to the warm ground for very long and temperatures in the 40s will rapidly melt any flakes that do make it.
Cooler weather will be relatively short-lived around Mid-Michigan, however. The Storm Tracker 12 team is forecasting a return to above average temperatures in the 60s and 70s by the middle of next week.