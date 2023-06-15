 Skip to main content
Scattered rain and thunderstorms into the evening

Scattered rain and thunderstorms continue this afternoon.

Any rain will be welcome, as we are in a slight to moderate drought.

Rainfall is running about one and a quarter inch so far this month, and nearly 4" below normal since May first.

Afternoon highs will top out around 70 degrees.

Rain tapers off late tonight with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

We'll end the work week with highs in the mid 70s.

Clouds will decrease during the afternoon with a stiff north wind.

Dry weather returns with hotter weather over the weekend and next week.

