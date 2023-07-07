 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scattered rain moves in to start our weekend

  • Updated
  • 0

Dry and pleasant weather returned to round out the work-week.

However, you'll want to keep your umbrella or rain jacket handy to start the weekend.

Overnight, we'll see more clouds with temperatures near 60 degrees.

Scattered rain will dot mid-Michigan.

It won't be an all day event, but enough to be a nuisance if you're planning any outdoor activities.

With the rain hanging around, temperatures will struggle into the low 70s.

Sunday will be a brighter and warmer day with highs around 80 degrees.

Dry weather continues through Tuesday with hotter mid to upper 80s.

Scattered thunderstorms will bring more rain from Wednesday through Friday.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you