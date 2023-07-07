Scattered rain moves in to start our weekend

Dry and pleasant weather returned to round out the work-week.
However, you'll want to keep your umbrella or rain jacket handy to start the weekend.
Overnight, we'll see more clouds with temperatures near 60 degrees.
Scattered rain will dot mid-Michigan.
It won't be an all day event, but enough to be a nuisance if you're planning any outdoor activities.
With the rain hanging around, temperatures will struggle into the low 70s.
Sunday will be a brighter and warmer day with highs around 80 degrees.
Dry weather continues through Tuesday with hotter mid to upper 80s.
Scattered thunderstorms will bring more rain from Wednesday through Friday.