Scattered Showers and T'Storms this Afternoon

We'll see a sun and cloud mix this morning before some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms develop this afternoon. Some areas won't see much rain at all, but some heavier downpours are possible under a thunderstorm, so rainfall totals will vary. The further south you are in the ABC12 viewing area, the better the chance to see a thunderstorm. The further north you are, the better the chance to stay dry. Temperatures will climb out of the 40s this morning into the 60s to around 70 this afternoon.
Tonight, we'll see partly cloudy skies and perhaps a little patchy fog. Lows will drop down into the mid and upper-40s. Wednesday will be a dry day with a sun and cloud mix and highs reaching the mid to a few upper-70s. On Thursday, we'll have another chance at seeing some showers along with a low chance of a rumble of thunder again as well. Best chance to get wet is the further south and west you are in the area.
Beyond that, Friday through Monday looks dry right now with a good amount of sunshine. Highs will be pretty close to normal or slightly above in the upper-70s to lower-80s for the most part. Good weather for Father's Day plans. We do continue to run drier than normal. We'll see how much rain we can get Tuesday and Thursday (it will vary by location) before dry weather is most likely over the weekend.