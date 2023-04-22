Scattered Showers Today

Scattered Light Rain Showers will be around today, but nobody is going to get soaked. The best rain chances are in the thumb and far northern parts of the area north of the Bay. Rainfall totals will mainly be less than one-tenth of an inch, except up to two-tenths will be possible in the thumb and north. There will be plenty of dry time if you plans to get outside in between rain drops. High temperatures will only reach the lower-50s.
In the week ahead, we'll watch for some chilly overnight lows between 25 and 30, so more freezing conditions are on the way. The good news is the growing season has not yet begun in our viewing area. A mixture of clouds and sun is generally the story most of the week with highs in the 50s, but slowly getting warmer each day. Normal is 60° now for late April, so we are certainly running cooler than normal.
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland